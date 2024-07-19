Galway Bay FM

City based marine environmental consultancy to create new jobs

A Galway city based marine environmental consultancy is to create new jobs as it moves to a larger premises in Liosban estate.

AQUAFACT has plans to hire ten new roles in the next 12-18 months.

The company, which was established in the 1980s, has experienced substantial growth since becoming part of the global APEM Group in 2022.

The new office was opened this week by Mayor of Galway Peter Keane.

Junior Trade Minister Dara Calleary and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton also attended the event.

