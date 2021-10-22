City-based e-learning business sold to UK firm for almost €30m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city-based e-learning business has been sold to a UK firm for almost €30m.

Essential Skillz, based at Galway Technology Park at Parkmore, has been acquired by London-based software firm Marlowe.

EssentialSkillz was founded in 2001 by husband and wife team, Tony and Michelle Dervan.

It offers over 70 e-learning courses that are focused on health and safety, business protection and well-being.

Under the deal worth €29.6m, EssentialSkillz says it will continue to operate as normal from the same location – and staff will remain unchanged.

According to the Irish Independent, the city firm currently has around 500 clients – including the Discovery Channel and breakfast cereal company Weetabix.