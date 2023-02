Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new artistic exhibition celebrating the LGBT+ community is opening in the city this evening.

‘Body, Bodies, Embodied’ will feature a variety of works, incluing photography, performance, poetry, mixed media and AI.

The show begins this evening at 6pm at 126 Artist-run Gallery at St. Bridgets Place and runs until Sunday the 26th.

Artist Day Magee explains some of their influences.