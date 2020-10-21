City and county councils to keep most outdoor amenities open under Level 5

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city and county councils hope to keep most outdoor amenities open under Level 5.

The Prom in Salthill will remain open as well as city and county parks and playgrounds.

Cemeteries will be kept open and will be closed to facilitate burials.

Senior Engineer with Galway City Council Carmel Kilcoyne told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that officials will be working with Gardai to monitor compliance with distancing restrictions at all amenities.

She’s calling on the public to adhere to social distancing so that outdoor amenities can remain open to be enjoyed during a difficult time.