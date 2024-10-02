City and County Councils receive Christmas spirit funding boost

Galway City and County Councils will receive funding to help boost Christmas spirit.

The Local Government Fund will support Christmas markets and lights in cities and smaller towns across the West.

Galway County and City Councils are expected to receive €50,000 each on the run up to the festive season.

The funding is particularly focused on supporting towns along the western seaboard, to encourage people to shop local.