City and County Council urged to freeze rent for social housing tenants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City and County Council are being urged to immediately freeze rents for social housing tenants.

Deputy Mairead Farrell argues a national rent freeze is needed for all renters – but acknowledges the Government has refused to accept this proposal.

However, she says local authorities have the power to take action to help social housing tenants as we face soaring prices for fuel, electricity and food.

Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been speaking to Deputy Farrell who explained people are facing impossible situations due to financial difficulties.