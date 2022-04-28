City and county council launched just 5 investigations into short-term lets last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s local authorities launched just 5 investigations into short-term property lets across the county last year, that were suspected of exceeding the 90 day rule on lettings.

It comes as as new figures show there are hundreds of properties across Galway advertised on Air BnB – but just a fraction of that for rent on Daft.ie.

Under current rules, an annual cap of 90 days applies for the renting out of a home – with planning permission required for year-round operation.

According to the Irish Independent, Galway City and County Councils issued just 4 warnings last year, and commenced 5 investigations.

It comes as hundreds of homes in Galway are currently advertised as short-term lets on AirBnB – compared to 51 advertised for rent on Daft.ie.

11 local authorities nationwide issued no warnings or started any investigations at all last year – including Mayo, Clare and Donegal, where there are hundreds of AirBnB properties advertised in each county.

The highest enforcement level was in Dublin – where local councils issued 323 warnings and launched 235 investigations.