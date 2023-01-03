City and County Council had below-average planning approval rates in 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City and County Council had below-average rates of planning approvals in 2021.

That’s according to the Annual Overview of the Planning System for 2021, published by the Office of the Planning Regulator.

Galway City Council had an approval rate of 86 percent for planning applications, while the figure for Galway County Council was 82 percent.

That compares to national average approval rate of 88.5 percent.

Planning Regulator Niall Cussen says planning sections at local authorities nationwide are facing huge workloads.