City and County Council developing plan to improve tourism marketing of entire county

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway’s local authorities are seeking a contractor to help develop a tourism strategy that represents Galway as a unified destination for visitors.

The idea is to better market the entire county as a place to visit, rather than focusing on particular areas such as Galway City or Connemara.

The brief to develop a tourism destination brand identity for Galway and an implementation plan for same, is being jointly led by Galway City and County Council.

They note that Galway currently sits on the Wild Atlantic Way in the western portion of the county, while the eastern side is part of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

Galway City also benefits from being the only city along the internationally recognised Wild Atlantic Way.

However, both local authorities recognise that while there are some interntionally recognised visitor areas, there are other destinations with excellent potential that do not currently have a strong tourism product.

It highlights Galway City, Connemara and South Galway as areas with strong interntional reputation – but acknowledges other areas like Lough Derg and the Shannon have strong aspirations to be destinations in their own right, but require greater marketing.

The deadline for submissions of interest is Wednesday, September 15th.