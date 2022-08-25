City and County Council criticised over underspend on cycling and walking measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City and County Councils are facing criticism, over new figures that show both had an underspend on cycling and walking infrastructure last year.

A combined total of €18 million was allocated to both local authorities, by Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority.

Galway County Council spent around two-thirds of the funding allocated – but Galway City Council spent less than half.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Green Party chair and local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly, says it’s not acceptable – and both councils need to step up: