City and county co-ordination groups meet as storm Lorenzo makes its way to west coast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The inter-agency co-ordination group under Galway City Council’s Severe Weather Plan is meeting this evening ahead of Storm Lorenzo’s arrival.

An orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and five other counties along the west coast stretching from Cork to Mayo, starting at 6pm tomorrow until 3am on Friday.

Lorenzo is expected to be downgraded to storm force by tomorrow before making landfall on the West coast around midday.

The city council says the OPW Storm Surge Forecast for Galway Bay indicates risk of overtopping and damage.

High winds will also increase the risk of falling trees as gusts of in excess of 130 kilometres an hour in coastal areas are forecast.

Further instructions are to be issued by the National Emergency Co-ordination Centre following its meeting.