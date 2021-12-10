Citizens urged to partake in city rewilding project to combat climate change.

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The people of Galway are being urged to take part in a rewilding project tomorrow to combat climate change.

The Plantathon will take place at 10 tomorrow morning at Lough Atalia, opposite the Defence department in Renmore.

This tree planting initiative by Galway Community College will establish the first new rewilding area in Galway City since Terryland Forest Park.

It’s supported by Galway National Park City initiative, with trees and bulbs provided by Aerogen and Let’s Get Galway Growing.

Galway National Park City convenor Brendan Smith explains how this event will tackle biodiversity loss.