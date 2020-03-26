CISCO Oranmore offers business support as COVID-19 crisis continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

CISCO in Oranmore has offered its support in response to the unprecedented increase in remote working worldwide.

The Galway R&D base has extended access to its Webex collaboration platform for free, which has seen a 7-fold increase in adoption in impacted countries during recent weeks.

With Webex, any business or organisation can hold virtual meetings of up to 100 participants with no time restriction, with no cost for 90 days.

Galway employees have also donated video conferencing units to local hospitals in a bid to ease communication for staff.

Globally the firm has announced that it is donating over $200m to support to fight against COVID-19.