Circular road’s Michael Duffy takes top prize in Galway City Tidy Towns and Garden Competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The annual Galway City Tidy Towns Garden Competition results have been announced.

The competition is organised by Galway City Council on an annual basis to recognise the efforts of residents, commercial organisations and public buildings to maintain and enhance the appearance of their gardens, estates, and public areas and add biodiversity to the city.

This year there have been some changes to previous years-The Residential areas category now being a larger focus of the competition with Residents Associations in each of the 3 sections taking away a prize fund of €300 (An increase of €200).

The overall winner of the Front Garden Competition was Michael Duffy, with Gráinne Burke taking the prize for the Best Floral Display.

Oaklands Residents Association was awarded the Best Residential Area, under 50 houses. Grattan Park Residents Association was awarded Best Residential Area (50-200 houses) and Highfield Park Residents Association was recognised as the Best ResidentialArea with 200 houses or more.

Cuan na Gaillimhe, Steiner scooped the overall winner in the schools category and St. Patrick’s National School, Lombard Street won the Best Floral Display.

Tiarnan McCusker, Environmental Awareness Officer, Galway City Council commented, “The Competition has been going strong since 1961 and although still proving popular, we felt there could be some changes to create an even stronger competition in the years ahead. Well done to all the 2022 entrants. ’’

All winners have been notified and will be presented with their prizes at an awards ceremony in November 2022. For further information on the competition visit www.galwaycity.ie/environment-litter-waste