Galway Bay FM

13 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count

Share story:
Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count

Midlands North West candidate Ciarán Mullooly says he is cautiously optimistic regarding his position in the counts for the European elections.

He is now in pole position to win the final seat, while it’s expected Luke Ming Flanagan will get the first, followed by Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen.

The sixteenth count is underway now, which involves the distribution of Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney’s votes.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Ciarán says he is feeling positive but there are a lot of moving parts:

Share story:

City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents

A city councillor has labelled the practice of taking and sharing pictures of road traffic incidents as ‘grotesque’. Labour Councillor Níall ...

Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are 'shameful'

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cancer Centre in Ballinasloe as ‘shameful’. East G...

€140,000 for flood works at Clonfert and Craughwell

Just under €140,000 in funding has been approved for Minor Flood Mitigation Works in Clonfert and Craughwell. Applications were submitted by Galway Coun...

Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left

Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the fifteenth count in the Midlands Northwest constituency. Luke Ming Flanagan still leads the ...