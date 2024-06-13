Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count

Midlands North West candidate Ciarán Mullooly says he is cautiously optimistic regarding his position in the counts for the European elections.

He is now in pole position to win the final seat, while it’s expected Luke Ming Flanagan will get the first, followed by Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen.

The sixteenth count is underway now, which involves the distribution of Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney’s votes.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Ciarán says he is feeling positive but there are a lot of moving parts: