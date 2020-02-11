Ciaran Cannon says Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Greens coalition would reflect Galway East vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ciaran Cannon says a Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Greens coalition would reflect 60 per cent of the Galway East vote.

The outgoing Junior Minister and returned Galway East TD has called on Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan to talk, as Ireland enters a new era.

He says being elected to Dáil Eireann brings with it an obligation to act responsibly in the interests of our country – adding that sitting on the sidelines waiting for Sinn Féin to form a government of the irresponsible is not an option.

His comments come as Left wing parties will meet later in the week to discuss how to turn the historic election result into a functioning government.

No two parties combined can mathematically form a government on their own.