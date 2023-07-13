Ciaran Cannon says Craughwell speed survey results reflect a national crisis

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the results of a Craughwell speed survey reflect a national crisis
Fine Gael Deputy Cannon is urging the Taoiseach to intervene with the relevant stakeholders
Galway County Council carried out the traffic speed survey at the entrance to Craughwell village in June
It measured the speed of 45,000 vehicles entering Craughwell from the Loughrea side
It found that 84% exceeded the 60 kilometre speed limit
The average speed recorded was 88 kilometres per hour while the maximum was 159
Deputy Cannon has raised the matter in the Dáil, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has agreed to look into it