Galway Bay FM newsroom – Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says Airbnb has proved vital to attracting tourism to rural areas that would otherwise have remained undiscovered.

He was speaking during a Joint Oireachas Committee meeting, examining proposed legislation on the registration of short term tourist lettings.

Deputy Cannon said we have to exceptionally careful in how we balance the legislation.

He said many rural areas have benefited hugely from Airbnb – including his own village.