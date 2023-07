Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has questioned the GAA on how its streaming platform morphed into a ‘money-spinner’.

GAA reps have appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee today to defend its subscription service GAA GO.

The site which is a joint venture between RTE and the organisation has come in for a lot of criticism in recent months.

Deputy Cannon questioned Director General Tom Ryan on the intention behind the service: