Ciaran Cannon likens RTÉ to society of wealthy and slaves

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has likened the inner workings of RTÉ to a society of a few wealthy individuals and many slaves.

He told the Oireachtas Committee on Media, of which he is a member, that the ongoing scandal shows there are in fact two RTÉs in existance.

He used the analogy of a ship, with the rich living a lavish lifestyle on the bridge, and the galley slaves down below pulling the oars trying to keep the ship on-track.

Deputy Cannon said there’s a huge number of background staff at the broadcaster doing exceptional work.