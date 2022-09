SS

Local TD Ciaran Cannon is calling on the Housing Minister to extend the government’s vacant home refurbishment scheme to rural areas.

The Croí Cónaithe scheme supports people who wish to turn a formerly vacant house or building into their principal private residence.

The maximum grant available is €50,000, but the scheme is limited to properties in towns and villages with a population of over 400 people.

Deputy Cannon says smaller communities need to be supported too: