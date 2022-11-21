Ciaran Cannon backs Minister Heather Humphreys to remain in rural portfolio

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon is backing Minister Heather Humphreys to remain in the rural development portfolio in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.

Minister Humphreys is taking over the Justice Minister’s brief as Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave.

But big changes are expected at cabinet level in the coming weeks, which will see sitting Ministers moved around, while some may be demoted.

Deputy Cannon says Minister Humphreys should retain her position as Minister for Social Protection and Rural and Community Development.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Deputy Cannon argues rural TD’s across every party are in agreement that’s she’s doing an exceptionally good job.