Ciaran Cannon apologises over online comments about Dublin punk band

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has apologised for “unfair and unkind” comments he posted online, taking aim at a Dublin garage punk band.

The band, known as ‘Sprints’, performed on the Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night.

Deputy Cannon tweeted to say that he’s heard better music from slightly embarrassed TY students.

He’s since removed the comment, and apologised to the band, acknowledging it was an unkind and unfair statement.

Lead singer with the band, Karla Chubb, told Galway Talks they’re not taking it personally – but explains why it’s disappointing coming from Ciaran Cannon.