Church and ship bells to ring out in city tonight in special ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St Nicholas collegiate church in the city is to host a special bell-ringing ceremony tonight to ring in the New Year and also to launch its programme of events for its 700th birthday.

The Watch Night Service gets underway at 11.30 tonight and the St Nicholas bells will ring out for about half an hour, and be answered by the sounding of boats in Galway Port.

A team of bell-ringers has been specially trained for the event

Church of Ireland Rector of Galway and Provost of Tuam Reverend Lynda Peilow says St Nicholas’ holds a special place in Galway so the 700th celebrations will be expansive.

