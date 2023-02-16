Christopher Stokes remembered for his smile and the happiness he spread

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 19 year old Ballinfoyle teenager Christopher Stokes has been remembered for his smile and the happiness he spread to his friends and family.

Christopher is one of three teenagers who tragically died after the car they were in entered the River Corrib at Menlo Pier in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The two others were 16 year old John Keanan Sammon, of Ard an Choiste, Headford Road, and 17 year old Wojcieck Panek of Kilkenny.

Mourners heard Christopher had recently rejoined the local boxing club and was a keen Chelsea supporter.

Fr Kevin Blade says he and John Keenan Sammon, who also lost his life in the incident, were good friends: