Christmas reprieve from ‘Big Dig’ in Ballinasloe town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traders in Ballinasloe will have a welcome reprieve from roadworks over the busy Christmas period.

Members of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council were told this month that the ‘Big Dig’ in the town will come to a temporary stop at the start of December and will resume in January.

Councillor Michael Finnerty says it’s a vital time of year for businesses in Ballinasloe.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…