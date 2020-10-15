Christmas market and comedy festival cancelled due to pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Christmas market and comedy festival events have been cancelled from Galway’s festival calendar this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Galway city council has issued a statement advising that it has taken the difficult decision in the interest of public safety following public health guidelines.

The local authority says it’s committed to delivering a safe, socially distant Christmas experience in Galway this year and is working with Fáilte Ireland on developing the concept.

It adds that it will fund the city Christmas lights for 2020 and is working to ensure that Galway is an attractive and safe place to live, work and visit during the Christmas period.