Christmas lights to remain in place in Galway City for the month of January

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Mayor of Galway City Mike Cubbard has confirmed that the Christmas lights will remain in place for the month of January.

This decision follows the decision of other towns in the west of Ireland like Elphin and Westport who have decided to do the same.

In a post on Social media yesterday evening, he said that following a suggestion from Cllr Alan Cheevers, he had spoken to the Chief Executive of Galway City Council Brendan McGrath and the decision has been made for the Christmas lights not to be taken down this month to hopefully give people a lift in this mentally challenging month.

He added that he hoped that other towns in county would follow suit and that the lights could remain on all over the county for the rest of the month.