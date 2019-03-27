Children’s Ombudsman to raise awareness in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Ombudsman for Children will visit Galway tomorrow to raise awareness of the rights of children and young people in Galway. (28/3)

Dr Niall Muldoon says children and young people are under-represented in the complaints made to the Ombudsman’s office and at children’s rights workshops.

The Ombudsman says the majority of complaints received by his office come from Dublin and the east of the country.

He says he needs to ensure that children in the west are aware that they can make a complaint to the office.

