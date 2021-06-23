Children’s Ombudsman received 48 complaints from Galway last year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ombudsman for Children’s office received 48 complaints from Galway last year.

It’s annual report for 2020, entitled “Childhood Paused”, reveals that nationwide 1,187 complaints were received about services provided to children.

Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon, says the figure of 48 complaints recorded in Galway last year is not very surprising based on population spread.

However, he says it shows there is still a need to work hard to let people in the county know about the existence of the office.

The main area of the public service complained about last year was education – accounting for 46 percent of all complaints.

New issues which arose included remote learning, lack of clarity over state examinations, calculated grades, children who feared bringing Covid-19 into high-risk households, and the impact on children with special educational needs.

Six percent of all complaints last year came directly from children – representing a doubling of the figure recorded in 2019.

The Ombudsman says this increase can largely be attributed to education issues, and is indicative of the level of upset among students.

It’s also noted that 100 percent of the children who made direct contact mentioned the impact of the pandemic on their mental health.