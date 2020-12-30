Children’s Minister says Mother and Baby Homes report reveals misogyny by the state and the church

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Children’s Minister says the Mother and Baby Homes Commission’s report has revealed misogyny by the Government the State and the Church.

The 4,000-page report into the treatment of residents of facilities such as the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam is due to be brought before cabinet on the week of January 11th.

The Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has told the Irish Times that the upcoming report details a “massive societal failure.”

Minister O’Gorman has said it reveals a “misogyny that went all the way from government to the state to the church, but also permeated all society.”

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission’s report is to be brought before cabinet on the week of January 11th, while it’s understood survivors will be given copies of the document before it is formally released.

It comes as Minister O’Gorman confirmed in September that he would follow through on planned legislation to enable the forensic excavation of the Tuam mother and baby home site.

He says work is also underway to draft legislation so adopted people can get access to their birth information.