Childrens’ Minister called upon to retract remarks about information on Tuam mother and baby home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone to withdraw remarks she made stating that some people in Tuam may have information about the Mother and Baby Home.

A minute’s silence was observed at a meeting of the county council this week (29/4) in memory of the children and mothers affected.



Councillor James Charity said that Children’s Minister, Katherine Zappone should withdraw remarks relating to people in Tuam not providing information relating to the Mother and Baby Home.

He said people had their right to offer, or not to offer, information.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said Galway County Council needs to show how it came about that houses were built on the Mother and Baby Home site in Tuam in the 1970s – an area where children may have been buried.

He said the council owned the property and would be expected to keep engineering reports and records.

This proposal was supported by Councillor Karey McHugh and adopted.

Michael Owens, Director of Housing Services in the council said that the local authority has no information in its possession that was not made available to the investigating Commission before now.

The council, Mr Owens said, will continue to give full co-operation to the Commission.