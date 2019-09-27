Childcare costs in Galway significantly below national average

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway parents are paying twenty euro less a week on childcare than the national average.

A report published today by Child and Youth Affairs Minister Katherine Zappone shows childcare costs in Galway average 163 euro per week.

This figure makes Galway the 19th most exspensive county in Ireland for early learning, care and childcare services.

Galway is the most exspensive county in Connacht for these services however, costing five euro more a week than Mayo and almost fifteen euro more than Leitrim.

Nationally full time childcare fees are up 3.6 percent, on the same period last year, to 184 euro per week, while part time costs are up 8 percent to 110 euro.

The highest full-time fees for childcare in Ireland is in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown in Dublin at 251 euro per week.

Meanwhile, the lowest fees for children aged 2-3 is in Carlow at 148 euro.

The Children’s Minister says the cost to families remains higher in Ireland than in other countries across Europe.

Katherine Zappone is urging parents to see if they’re eligible for new supports under the National Childcare Scheme.