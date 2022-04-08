Child seriously injured after being struck by a minibus in Ballinasloe

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A child has been injured after being struck by a minibus in Ballinasloe this afternoon.

The girl was walking when the incident happened at around 12.10pm at Dunlo Quay

The girl was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place, and a forensic collision examination has been scheduled.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling near the Dunlo roundabout and the L4602 between 12.05pm and 12.20pm or anyone who has camera, including dash cam footage, to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 090 963 1890, that’s a Ballinasloe number 963 1890.