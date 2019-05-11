Child and family support week to take place in Galway next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2019 Tusla National Child and Family Support week will take place across Galway next week. (13/5)

The weeklong series of events will take place from Monday to Sunday the 19th and will focus on raising awareness on the supports and services that are available to young people and families throughout Ireland.

Sixteen events will be held across the week, including internet safety sessions for parents in Tuam, A baby bonding class in Ballinasloe and mindfulness and meditation sessions in Ballybane.

This year’s support week will also hold several events designed to promote positive ways for children and parents to interact with technology including a robotics class and STEAM workshop.