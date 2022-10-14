Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche to take charge of Galway Garda Division

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche is to take charge of the Galway Garda Division

He takes over from long serving chief Tom Curley who is retiring next month

Abbey-Duniry native Gerry Roche graduated from Templemore in 1985.

He has served in Dublin, Sligo, Kildare and Limerick

He was posted to Galway in 1996 and spent most of his career in the detective branch, leading the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

Chief Superintendant Roche will be based at the North Western Region HQ in Murrough in Renmore