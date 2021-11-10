Chief medical officer says public hasn’t responded to call for drop in social contacts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 74 Covid-related deaths have been reported over the past week.
It’s the highest total since NPHET started reporting deaths on a WEEKLY basis five months ago.
2,975 new cases have also been confirmed today.
551 Covid patients are in hospital – the highest since late February – with 89 in intensive care.
Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says the public hasn’t responded to NPHET’s call for a drop in social contacts.
Nearly 25,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported last week – the third highest since the pandemic began.
Deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says the situation is worsening in all counties.