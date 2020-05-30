Chief Medical Officer says Ireland not lagging behind other European countries in lifting restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Medical Officer says he doesn’t think Ireland’s lagging behind other European countries in lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The government will decide next week if phase two can go ahead on June 8th – and if the easing of some lockdown measures can be sped up.

Health officials say there’s currently no reason to believe why the next stage in the roadmap can’t proceed – but it’s not guaranteed.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan doesn’t think the lifting of restrictions is happening too slowly – and has pointed out that our experience with Covid-19 is different to those in European countries.

He says Ireland may not be doing the same thing as some other countries at this point in time – but decisions must be made on our current position and the trajectory of the disease in this country.

Meanwhile, Gardai will be patrolling parks, beaches and beauty spots today to make sure people are sticking to the public health guidelines.

Health officials are also asking people to keep a record of who they’re meeting up with over the bank holiday weekend.

That’ll help contact tracing teams if someone later tests positive for Covid 19.

