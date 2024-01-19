Galway Bay FM

19 January 2024

Chief Justice gives address at University of Galway

The Chief Justice has given an address at the University of Galway

Mr Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell is the highest-ranking legal figure in the State

This was the first event of its kind during his tenure and was organised by the UG Law Review in collaboration with the School of Law

Chief Justice O’Donnell spoke about his background, the position of the European Convention on Human Rights and artificial intelligence and the law.

This week’s event was attended by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, students, academics and practitioners along with Circuit Court Judge Brian O’Callaghan, and District Court Judge Mary Fahy.

