Chief Fire Officer for Galway appeals for the public to be vigilant as a second Condition Orange Fire Warning for bogland and forestry is issued

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Chief Fire Officer for Galway Gerry O’Malley has appealed for the public to be vigilant following the issuing of a second Condition Orange Fire Warning for bogland and forestry by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The warning, the second in a week, will continue until June 6th.

The department said the warning is a result of current weather patterns which see a high fire risk deemed to exist in all areas where dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist with a particular focus on bogland and forestry.

The department also issued advice to forest owners and managers amid the new fire-risk warning, highlighting that they are all advised to “prepare for likely outbreaks of fire”.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine urged the public to take precautions during this period.

Chief Fire Officer for Galway City and County Gerry O’Malley explained to John Mulligan that this warning has an impact on whole community.