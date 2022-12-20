Cheque presented to the UHG Oncology Patient Comfort Fund by grateful family

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A donation of over €3,240 has been presented to the Oncology Patient Comfort Fund at University Hospital Galway

It’s in memory of the late Durcan Forde from Sickeen, Woodquay who had been a patient in the oncology day ward for two years.

The cheque was presented by Durcan’s daughter Josie Forde and friend Terry Small.

The funds were raised during the re-launch of a book written in 2011 by the late Durcan, entitled ‘Sickeen in the Rare Auld Times’

The fundraising was undertaken by the family in appreciation of the care Durcan received while he was a patient in UHG.