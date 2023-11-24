Galway Bay FM

24 November 2023

Chef JP McMahon named 2023 Galway Chamber Business Person of the Year

Restaurateur JP McMahon is the recipent of this year’s Galway Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year award.

The award is to honour someone who has made an exceptional impact on Galway City, the wider region and the sector they work in.

JP is the owner of two award-winning restaurants, the founder of the Food on the Edge event and the Galway Food Festival.

He also runs his own food consultancy company and runs the Blas na Galllimhe network.

This year’s Galway Chamber of Commerce Awards take place this evening in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill

JP McMahon says it’s great for him and his team to be recognised for what they do:

 

