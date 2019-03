Galway Bay fm newsroom – Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop in the city has been named the Best Independent Bookshop in Ireland.

The iconic bookstore at Middle Street took the award as part of this year’s British and Irish Book Awards.

Charlie Byrnes is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this year, since opening a small premises at Dominick Street in 1989.

It’ll now compete for the title of Best Independent Bookshop in the UK and Ireland at the British and Irish Book Awards in London on May 13th.