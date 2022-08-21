Charity Walk in aid of Jigsaw arrives in Eyre Square this afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A walk in aid of the mental health charity Jigsaw is coming to an end this afternoon.

The walk of 220Km from Dublin to Galway has been undertaken by Jake Rowe who left Dublin on Monday and will arrive at Eyre Square this afternoon at approximately 5pm.

The purpose of the walk is to make awareness around Mental Health in Youths and to offer them support by following (CLANG). The funds raised will also go towards supporting Youths in counselling and other Health promotion services.

CLANG Stands for Connect, Learn, Active, Notice and Give

The final leg is from Craughwell to Galway and Jake spoke to John as he was getting ready to leave. John started by asking him to give a brief update on how the walk has been going so far.