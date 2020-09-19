Charity secures accommodation for 43 people from Galway Direct Provision centres since March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The homeless charity Depaul has secured move on accommodation for 43 people who were living in Galway’s direct provision centres since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include 9 families who were previously living in the Eglington and Great Western direct provision centres in the city.

Nationally, since March, the charity has helped 140 adults, 116 children and 55 families to move on from centres in seven counties.

According to Depaul, there were almost 5,500 people residing in 44 accommodation centres across Ireland at the end of August.

Of those, 810 people had legal status to remain in Ireland.

Director of Services with Depaul, Dermot Murphy, says their work is about helping people with the process of starting their new lives…

