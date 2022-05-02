Charity Marathon from Germany to arrive at the Tuam babies burial site tomorrow

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A charity marathon from Osnabruck Germany will arrive at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site tomorrow at 10am.

Led by John McGurk, the group of German runners will arrive at the Tuam site following a six day trek across 6 countries, in honor of the thousands of babies that died in institutions.

A survivor of the Lockvale boy’s home in Drumfries in Scotland, John McGurk visited the Tuam home site last August to lay 796 white crosses for the babies buried there.

The group of runners will be welcomed by Catherine Corless, survivors, families and friends at the mass grave in Tuam.

Catherine Corless is urging the Tuam people to come out and support the runners.