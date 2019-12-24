Charity calls on Galway public to brave the Atlantic and raise funds for homeless people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway is calling on the people of Galway to brave the Atlantic this Christmas morning for their 30th annual Christmas Day Swim.

The Christmas Day Swim is held every year by the charity to raise funds for its homelessness and domestic abuse services in Galway.

Last year almost 1 thousand people braved the cold and supported the local community at the event in Salthill.

The Christmas Day Swim will take place at Blackrock tomorrow morning from 10am to 1pm and registration is available on COPE Galway’s website.

The charity is also reminding people affected by domestic violence in Galway that its doors are open over Christmas.

COPE Galway says one in five women are affected by domestic violence and Christmas can be an especially difficult time for those suffering from abuse.

Its services are available 24 hours a day, including over Christmas and it can be contacted on 091 56 59 85.

The charity is also encouraging those who are unsafe to contact the Gardaí.