Charity appeals to Galway public to support elderly people this Christmas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The charity, Alone, is appealing to the Galway public to support elderly people who are homeless or affected by the housing crisis this Christmas.

The charity says many older people are spending the festive season in emergency accommodation, unsuitable housing conditions, or in the knowledge they will have to quit their rented accommodation.

The Goverment’s Summary of Social Housing Assessment for 2018 was released in recent weeks.

It shows the number of people aged over 70 and applying for social housing in Galway has increased by 15.3 percent in just one year.

Alone says this year it has worked with more and more people in their 70’s and 80’s receiving notices to quit their rented accommodation – who find themselves with nowhere to go.

The charity is also calling on members of the public across Galway to support older people who won’t have the security of a comfortable home, this Christmas, by donating to local charities.

It says older people are often forgotten about in the narrative of the housing crisis currently affecting the country.

Alone has opened 1,700 housing cases this year and there are more then 250 older people currently on the charity’s housing waiting list nationwide.

For more information about the services offered by the housing charity you can visit alone.ie.