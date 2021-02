print

Pic courtesy of ambulance-services.ie

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A charity air ambulance was used 490 times nationally in its first year of full service, including in Galway

The Irish Community Rapid Response Ambulance is based in county Cork and says July was it’s busiest month with 59 call-outs.

It has served counties in Munster as well as Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim, Wexford, Kildare, Kilkenny and Offaly.