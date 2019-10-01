Charities to benefit thanks to initiative from tuam-based company

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Charities are set to benefit thanks to Tuam-based company iDonate,

which has been approved for its charity tax back initiative by the Revenue Commission.

The initiative allows people making voluntary donations over 250 euro to do so using

their automated digital signatures system.

Charities can receive a 45 percent increase on all donations when donors fill in charity

tax relief forms but previously this could only be done manually on paper.

iDonate which is part of Western Webs was formed in 2011 to five Galway based charities and expects to transact more than five million euro in charitable donations in 2019.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news….